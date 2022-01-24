MPD: At least 6 cars broken into on Milwaukee's east side

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating at least six car break-ins that happened near North and Lake Drive.

According to police, at least five cars were broken into between 6:45 p.m.Wednesday and 7:30 a.m. Thursday. Another car was broken into between 3:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say unknown suspects forced entry and ransacked the vehicles.

Police continue to seek suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip