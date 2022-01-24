Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

MPD: At least 6 cars broken into on Milwaukee's east side

items.[0].image.alt
Milwaukee Police Department
MPD investigates fatal shooting of 31 year old
Posted at 2:58 PM, Jan 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-24 16:00:18-05

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating at least six car break-ins that happened near North and Lake Drive.

According to police, at least five cars were broken into between 6:45 p.m.Wednesday and 7:30 a.m. Thursday. Another car was broken into between 3:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say unknown suspects forced entry and ransacked the vehicles.

Police continue to seek suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku