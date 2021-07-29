MPD asking for help identifying homicide suspects

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are asking for the public's help in identifying and locating homicide suspects.

They say the homicide occurred on July 19 at 11:28 p.m. on the 2900 Block of S. 13th Street.

One suspect was seen wearing all black clothing and was armed with a handgun, the second was wearing a white t-shirt, dark colored pants and black Nike sandals.

The suspect vehicle is described as silver with four doors.

Police say the suspects approached the victim and fired several shots, subsequently striking him. The victim suffered fatal injuries, and the suspects fled in the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS.

If you wish to remain anonymous you can use the P3 Tips App.

