MPD: Arson investigation, nearly 140 people displaced

MILWAUKEE — Nearly 140 people are without their homes after Milwaukee police say a 19-year-old started a fire at an apartment building Sunday morning.

MPD said the 19-year-old intentionally set an apartment building on fire in the 3100 block of West Wisconsin Avenue around 7:20 a.m.

About 139 residents are displaced. The Red Cross said they are helping 18-20 people at their shelter at Alverno College.

No injuries were reported, police said. Charges will be referred against the suspect to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office soon.

The Red Cross said the fire impacted the central area of the apartment building. Heavy water and smoke damage was reported on the second and third floor.

The Red Cross continued that the entire building is without power. It remains uncertain when residents can return to the building.

The Red Cross said they are working with residents to find permanent housing.

TMJ4 Dusty

Dusty was visiting her son for Christmas when they had to leave the apartment building.

"Yesterday morning, my son woke up at five. And he heard commotion and stuff. And then I guess around seven, somebody was telling him there were flames and he looked out the window and he saw the flames," Dusty said. "It was just bellowing out, black smoke everywhere with the fire.”

