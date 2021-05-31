MPD: Armed man shot by police near S. 29th and Cleveland

An armed suspect was shot by police officers during an incident Sunday evening. The suspect died from his injuries, police say.

Milwaukee police responded to a call of shots fired on S. 29th St. around 10:30 p.m. According to police, when officers arrived at the scene in the 2700 block, they found an armed man on the front porch.

TMJ4 News

Officers say that man ran to the back porch and continued to fire shots and did not follow commands to drop his gun.

A police officer then shot the 49-year-old suspect, who died from his injuries.

The officer was placed on administrative leave.

Because a Milwaukee police officer fired shots, the Waukesha Police Department will take the lead in the investigation.

Officials say no one else was injured in this incident.

Officers are investigating what led to the shooting.

