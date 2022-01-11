MPD: Armed robbery suspect arrested in Burger King fatal shooting

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) announced Tuesday that they have arrested a 41-year-old Milwaukee man as the armed robbery suspect in the Burger King fatal shooting incident.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office in a few days.

Sixteen-year-old Niesha Harris-Brazell was working at the Burger King on West Capitol Drive in Milwaukee when a suspect tried to rob the place.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD), criminal charges have been issued against Derrick D. Ellis, who was also an employee of Burger King. Police say he was armed with a firearm and engaged an armed robbery suspect. He is not the person shown in surveillance video wearing a red hoodie.

During the confrontation, Ellis' coworker, Brazell, was struck by gunfire, which caused her death.

Ellis is a convicted felon and cannot possess a firearm, police say.

According to a criminal complaint, Burger King had just closed when the shooting occurred. The complaint states Ellis allegedly fired shots at a man who was attempting to rob the cashier through the drive-thru window.

Video footage allegedly showed that after the shooting, Ellis crawled on the floor collecting fired casings. Ellis then allegedly met with the restaurant manager, who allegedly opened a safe in the office, and Ellis placed a "white object into the safe."

The restaurant manager allegedly told police she has known Ellis for years and that he carries his gun with him while he is at work. After the shooting, Ellis allegedly asked her to hide the gun in the safe because he was a felon and could not possess it.

According to the complaint, the restaurant manager opened the safe for police and they found a white .380 caliber pistol.

Ellis was charged with one count of Possession of a Firearm by Outstate Felon. If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison and could be fined up to $25,000.

Ellis fled the scene. Police are continuing to look for him

Milwaukee police also arrested a 38-year-old woman for obstructing the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

Niesha's family has created a GoFundMe if you are interested in donating.

