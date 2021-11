MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Milwaukee Police Department said a 9-year-old boy was shot near 47th and Keefe on Friday.

It happened around 5:21 p.m.

Police say a 17-year-old male suspect was taken into custody regarding the incident.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The case will be reviewed at the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

