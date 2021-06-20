MPD: 9 injured, no fatalities after 7 shootings in 12 hours

MILWAUKEE — Police say nine people were hospitalized after seven separate shootings over the span of almost 12 hours.

The shootings took place from 4:45 p.m. Saturday to 4:20 a.m. Sunday. All of the victims sustained non-fatal injuries.

The first, a double shooting, left two 19-year-old Milwaukee men injured. It took place near West Marion Street and North 51st Boulevard around 4:45 p.m.

An 18-year-old Milwaukee man was injured in the second shooting. That took place just over an hour later at 5:50 p.m. near West Garfield Avenue and North 42nd Street.

At 8:48 p.m., two 28-year-old Milwaukee men shot each other during an argument and were taken to the hospital. Less than two hours later, at 10:05 p.m., a 35-year-old man was shot and injured near South11th Street and West Lapham Boulevard.

A 19-year-old woman was shot at 2:55 a.m. Sunday near North Milwaukee Street and East Juneau Avenue. A 29-year-old Milwaukee man was shot 35 minutes later. The location of this shooting is under investigation.

At 4:20 a.m. a 50-year-old Milwaukee man was shot after an argument near South 31st Street and West Grant Street.

Anyone with information about any of these shootings are asked to call the Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS. If you wish to remain anonymous you can use the P3 Tips App.

