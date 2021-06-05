MPD: 5 hospitalized with injuries after overnight shootings, one killed

MILWAUKEE — Over the course of roughly four hours from Friday night to early Saturday morning, six people in Milwaukee were injured in shootings, including one who suffered fatal injuries.

Milwaukee Police say the first shooting took place around 8:45 p.m. Friday in the 2400 block of S. 11th Street. The victims, a 13-year-old Milwaukee boy and a 7-year-old Milwaukee girl, were both taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday, there was another shooting at the same location. Police believe it's connected to the first shooting. This time, a 20-year-old Milwaukee man was injured and hospitalized with non-fatal injuries.

Just before 10:45 Friday night, a 52-year-old Milwaukee man was shot in the 3300 block of N. 20th Street. He was also taken to the hospital with non-fatal injuries.

At 12:55 a.m. Saturday one man was injured and one was killed in a double shooting in the 3200 block of N. 11th Street. The man who suffered fatal gunshot wounds was a 54-year-old Milwaukee man. The second victim, a 75-year-old Milwaukee man, was located at the scene and taken to the hospital where he is in serious but stable condition.

Police are searching for unknown suspects in each of these shootings. Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at (414) 935-7360, or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS. If you wish to report any information anonymously you can use the P3 Tips App.

