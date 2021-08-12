MPD: 41-year-old man dies following report of shooting

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say officers responded to a report of a shooting and found 41-year-old man, who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

MPD said the report of the shooting happened at South 23rd Street and West National Avenue around 6:25 p.m.

At this time police say no suspects have been arrested and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regards to this homicide is urged to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip