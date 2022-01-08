Watch
MPD: 3 suspects wanted for shooting near 55th and Lisbon

Milwaukee Police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying and locating three shooting suspects.
Posted at 7:25 PM, Jan 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-07 20:25:08-05

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help to identify and locate three suspects wanted for a shooting that happened Dec. 25 near 55th and Lisbon around 4 p.m.

Police say the suspects fired several shots during an argument, striking the victim. The suspects then fled on foot.

According to police, the suspects are described as followed:

Suspect #1

  • African American male
  • 20 to 25-years-old
  • Last seen wearing: gray/purple/white jacket with fur on the hood, blue jeans, purple/black shoes
  • Armed with handgun

Suspect #2

  • African American male
  • 20 to 25-years-old
  • Last seen wearing: black t-shirt, black pants, red Santa hat, white shoes

Suspect #3

  • African American male
  • 20 to 25-years-old
  • Last seen wearing: black jacket with a red hooded sweatshirt underneath, black pants, white shoes

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

