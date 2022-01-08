MPD: 3 suspects wanted for shooting near 55th and Lisbon

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help to identify and locate three suspects wanted for a shooting that happened Dec. 25 near 55th and Lisbon around 4 p.m.

Police say the suspects fired several shots during an argument, striking the victim. The suspects then fled on foot.

According to police, the suspects are described as followed:

Suspect #1



African American male

20 to 25-years-old

Last seen wearing: gray/purple/white jacket with fur on the hood, blue jeans, purple/black shoes

Armed with handgun

Suspect #2



African American male

20 to 25-years-old

Last seen wearing: black t-shirt, black pants, red Santa hat, white shoes

Suspect #3



African American male

20 to 25-years-old

Last seen wearing: black jacket with a red hooded sweatshirt underneath, black pants, white shoes

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

