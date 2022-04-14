MPD: 3 men seriously injured in separate Milwaukee shootings

MILWAUKEE — Three men were seriously injured in three separate shootings across Milwaukee on Wednesday, according to the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD).

17th and Clark

The first shooting occurred near 17th and Clark around 12:30 p.m. Police say an 18-year-old Milwaukee man arrived at a local hospital with serious injuries.

He is in stable condition.

Police are investigating what led up to the shooting.

60th and Fond Du Lac

Police say a 31-year-old Milwaukee man suffered life-threatening injuries after being shot near 60th and Fond Du Lac.

It happened around 4 p.m. and was the result of an argument.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

Location unknown

Police say a third shooting happened around 5:15 p.m.

A 25-year-old Milwaukee man arrived at a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. He is now in stable condition.

The location and circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation, police say.

MPD continues to seek unknown suspects for all three shootings. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

