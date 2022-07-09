MPD: 3 arrested in child abuse case after 9-month-old dies

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) arrested three people in connection to a 9-month-old baby's death.

MPD said they investigated a possible child abuse case that happened on Wednesday near 3rd and Orchard.

The 9-month-old boy was taken to a local hospital for his injuries. The baby died on Friday around 7:20 p.m.

A 24-year-old man, a 23-year-old man, and a 21-year-old woman were arrested.

The case is pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

