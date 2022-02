MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide near 12th and Chambers on Tuesday.

Police say a 21-year-old Milwaukee man was shot around 2:40 p.m.

He was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police are investigating what led up to the shooting.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

