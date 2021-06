A 20-year-old is recovering after a shooting at the Hilton Milwaukee City Center hotel overnight, according to police.

Milwaukee police said a shooting happened at the W. Wisconsin Avenue hotel just before 1 a.m. Monday morning.

The 20-year-old man sustained non-fatal injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

Police are searching for unknown suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

