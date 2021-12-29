MPD: 2 suspects wanted for burglary in Wyrick Park neighborhood, several French Bulldogs stolen

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help to identify and locate two suspects wanted for a burglary that happened on Dec. 22.
Police say it happened around 6:15 p.m. on the 6900 block of Lincolnshire Circle.
The suspects broke into the victim's home and stole property, including several French Bulldogs. The suspects then fled in the suspect vehicle
According to police, the suspects are described as followed:
Suspect #1
- Race: African American
- Sex: Male
- Age: 20-30
- Last seen wearing: hooded jacket
Suspect #2
- Race: African American
- Sex: Male
- Age: 20-30
- Last seen wearing: black mask, baseball cap, hooded sweatshirt and dark colored pants
Suspect vehicle
- Four door vehicle
- Tinted windows
- Damage to front passenger side light
Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7242 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.