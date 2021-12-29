Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

MPD: 2 suspects wanted for burglary in Wyrick Park neighborhood, several French Bulldogs stolen

items.[0].image.alt
MPD
Milwaukee Police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the suspects wanted in a burglary that occurred on December 22, 2021, at approximately 6:13 p.m., on the 6900 block of N. Lincolnshire Circle.
burglary suspects.jpg
Posted at 4:26 PM, Dec 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-29 17:26:32-05

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help to identify and locate two suspects wanted for a burglary that happened on Dec. 22.

Police say it happened around 6:15 p.m. on the 6900 block of Lincolnshire Circle.

The suspects broke into the victim's home and stole property, including several French Bulldogs. The suspects then fled in the suspect vehicle

According to police, the suspects are described as followed:

Suspect #1

  • Race: African American
  • Sex: Male
  • Age: 20-30
  • Last seen wearing: hooded jacket

Suspect #2

  • Race: African American
  • Sex: Male
  • Age: 20-30
  • Last seen wearing: black mask, baseball cap, hooded sweatshirt and dark colored pants

Suspect vehicle

  • Four door vehicle
  • Tinted windows
  • Damage to front passenger side light

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7242 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

macc-480-360.jpeg

The 2021 MACC Star is now on sale