MPD: 2 suspects wanted for burglary in Wyrick Park neighborhood, several French Bulldogs stolen

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help to identify and locate two suspects wanted for a burglary that happened on Dec. 22.

Police say it happened around 6:15 p.m. on the 6900 block of Lincolnshire Circle.

The suspects broke into the victim's home and stole property, including several French Bulldogs. The suspects then fled in the suspect vehicle

According to police, the suspects are described as followed:

Suspect #1

Race: African American

Sex: Male

Age: 20-30

Last seen wearing: hooded jacket

Suspect #2

Race: African American

Sex: Male

Age: 20-30

Last seen wearing: black mask, baseball cap, hooded sweatshirt and dark colored pants

Suspect vehicle

Four door vehicle

Tinted windows

Damage to front passenger side light

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7242 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

