MPD: 2 killed, 2 injured in overnight shootings

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating after three separate shootings left two people dead and two injured.

Police say a 20-year-old male suffered life-threatening injuries after he was shot on the 3100 block of N. Sherman Boulevard around 9:15 Thursday night. He was taken to the hospital where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

A 23-year-old Milwaukee male was shot and killed around 11:35 p.m. Thursday on the 4800 block of W. Villard Ave. A second victim, a female in her early 20's was also shot. She was taken to the hospital and police say she's in grave condition.

Police say around 2:31 a.m. Friday, a 14-year-old Milwaukee girl was shot. She suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

The circumstances leading up to all of these shootings are under investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS.

If you wish to remain anonymous you can use the P3 Tips App.

