MILWAUKEE — Two people were arrested after exchanging gunfire near Locust and Vel R. Philips Ave. on Tuesday.

Milwaukee police say the two men were in vehicles when they exchanged gunfire around 5:30 p.m.

The gunfire struck several vehicles, a home, and the District Five Police Station.

No injuries were reported.

The two men, a 28-year-old Milwaukee man and a 49-year-old, were arrested. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the upcoming days.

