MPD: 10 people shot, 1 fatally in separate incidents Saturday into Sunday

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating nine separate shootings between 9:30a.m. Saturday and 3:00a.m. Sunday.

In total, 10 people were shot with one victim dying of their injuries.

MPD first responded to to the area of 23rd and Vliet around 9:40a.m. Saturday for a 30-year-old Milwaukee man who was shot and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Then, around 12:30p.m., police say a 29-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot multiple time during an argument. The suspect has not yet been arrested and the victim is expected to survive.

Just after 4:00p.m. a 25-year-old Milwaukee man showed up at a local hospital with gunshot wounds he said he suffered in the area of 16th and Nash.

Two hours later, Milwaukee police responded to the area of 52nd and Locust for a double shooting. There they found a 43-year-old Milwaukee woman with serious injuries and a 49-year-old Milwaukee man with non-life threatening injuries. Police believe the shooting is a result of an ongoing fued between the male victim and a suspect.

Just before 9:00p.m. MPD says a 25-year-old man suffered non-life threatening injuries in a shooting near 18th and Mitchell.

Shortly after, around 9:30p.m., a 16-year-old boy from Milwaukee showed up at a local hospital with life-threatening gunshot wounds from an incident in the area of 13th and Keefe.

Police are also investigating the shooting of a 20-year-old Milwaukee man near 18th and Atkinson around 10:30p.m. due to an argument. The victim is expected to survive.

It's believed an argument also led to the fatal shooting of a 45-year-old Milwaukee man outside of business near Fond Du Lac and W. Ridge Ct. just before 1:00a.m.

Next, Milwaukee Police responded to the area of 38th and Capitol at 3:00a.m. for a 44-year-old Milwaukee man who was shot during unknown circumstances.

Milwaukee Police are asking anyone with information on any of the shootings to contact them at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

