Moving Day Milwaukee hosted by the Parkinson's Foundation works to fight against Parkinson's disease

The Parkinson's Foundation held the 8th annual Moving Day Milwaukee today, May 18. Moving Day Milwaukee works to raise money for research, care, and education programs for those with Parkinson's.

The Parkinson's Foundation says that Parkinson's is associated with a progressive loss of motor control some symptoms include tremors at rest, slowness of movement, and limb stiffness. There are also some non-motor symptoms including depression, anxiety, and apathy. According to the Parkinson's Foundation, there are approximately 15,000 people in Wisconsin who are living with Parkinson's.

Moving Day Milwaukee featured a walk around Hart Park in Wauwatosa and resources for people with Parkinson's and their caregivers.

The ceremony was emceed by TMJ4s very own Jenna Rae, Mariam Mackar, Megan Lee, and Kaylee Staral along with Shanna Quinn from FM106.1

Claire Karr

Attendees participated in exercises proven to help manage Parkinson's symptoms. Studies show people with Parkinson's who add exercise into their daily lives can improve gait, balance, tremor, flexibility, grip strength, motor coordination, and mood, according to the Parkinson's Foundation.

For more information, resources, or to learn how you can help visit the Parkinson's Foundation website.

