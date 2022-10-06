Movies return to Bayshore Mall, ACX Cinemas to open summer 2023

GLENDALE, Wis. — Movies are coming back to Bayshore Mall! Bayshore announced Thursday ACX Cinemas will open in the summer of 2023.

According to Bayshore, the 42,951 square-foot space will be located above the Rotunda at 5750 N. Bayshore Drive.

The location will have six movie theaters with luxury heated recliners, gaming, bowling, and Backlot Pizza + Kitchen with a full-service bar and restaurant.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to open our first location in Wisconsin and connecting with the community and businesses in the market,” said Andrea Barstow-Olson, EVP marketing and partnerships, ACX Cinemas.

To learn more about ACX Cinemas, visit their website.

