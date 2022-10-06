Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Movies return to Bayshore Mall, ACX Cinemas to open summer 2023

The location will have six movie theaters with luxury heated recliners, gaming, bowling, and Backlot Pizza + Kitchen with a full-service bar and restaurant.
bayshore mall
Cypress Equities
Glendale's Bayshore Mall.
bayshore mall
Posted at 3:08 PM, Oct 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-06 16:08:36-04

GLENDALE, Wis. — Movies are coming back to Bayshore Mall! Bayshore announced Thursday ACX Cinemas will open in the summer of 2023.

According to Bayshore, the 42,951 square-foot space will be located above the Rotunda at 5750 N. Bayshore Drive.

The location will have six movie theaters with luxury heated recliners, gaming, bowling, and Backlot Pizza + Kitchen with a full-service bar and restaurant.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to open our first location in Wisconsin and connecting with the community and businesses in the market,” said Andrea Barstow-Olson, EVP marketing and partnerships, ACX Cinemas.

To learn more about ACX Cinemas, visit their website.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

packers in london 480X360.png

Green Bay Packers

Watch the Packers play in London live on TMJ4 this Sunday