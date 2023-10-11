Move over, firefighters: NHL mascot Gritty poses for 2024 calendar

The puck just dropped on a new hockey season, and a popular NHL mascot is making every day about him - but it's all for a great cause.

Philadelphia Flyers mascot "Gritty" took to Instagram to announce his 2024, posting "greased-up firefighters been real quiet since I got into the calendar game."

Gritty made a video celebrating all the major holidays, from St. Patrick's Day to Thanksgiving.

You can get the Gritty calendars on the Flyers' website.

All proceeds from calendar sales will go to Flyers charities.

Watch the full Today's Talker segment above.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip