Move over 'Barbenheimer,' 'Wickedator' is the new double feature taking over theaters

In Today's Talker — Last summer "Barbenheimer" took over the world.

This year another double bill is projected to do the same.

"Wicked" recently had its release date moved to November 22nd, the same day as "Gladiator 2."

Now, the internet is trying to come up with a nickname for the unlikely double feature. We've seen variations like "Glicked," "Wickiator, "and Wickedator."

On Wednesday, Vanity Fair released the first images from the Gladiator sequel, and fans are getting their first looks at Denzel Washington and Pedro Pascal's characters in the film.

You can watch the full Today's Talker above.

