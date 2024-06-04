Move over baby showers and weddings: Divorce registries becoming popular

In Today's Talker — Move over baby showers and weddings!

There's a new life event people are opening registries for: divorce. It's part of a growing trend toward breaking the stigma of "broken marriages."

This trend joins divorce parties and formal divorce announcements in mirroring weddings and the invites that come along with them.

Many retailers offer registries for a variety of reasons, including divorce. Fresh Starts on Amazon has between 50 and 70,000 monthly visitors.

