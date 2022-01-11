Mount Pleasant restaurant raising money to give free meals to veterans and the hungry

MOUNT PLEASANT — The healing power of food and the impact a warm meal can have one someone can't be overstated. That's why one Mount Pleasant restaurant is raising money to give as many free meals away as possible.

SapSap, a Laotian restaurant at 2343 Mead Street, has created a GoFundMe called PengPeng. 'Peng' in Lao means "to lovingly care for."

The owner, Chef Alex Hanesakda, said his food and restaurant is inspired by the American dream. He grew up in a refugee camp in Thailand after the Vietnam War forced his parents to flee Laos after his father had fought in support of the U.S. They would eventually move to Burlington, Wisconsin.

Hanesakda said he knows the power and impact of a meal. His parents would often prepare meals for the hungry around town. He is continuing the work of his parents with the PengPeng fund. Any donation made will help provide a warm meal for people in the surrounding neighborhood of the restaurant. It will also go to providing meals for veterans. Any veteran who shows their proof of service will get one free item of their choice.

In 2021, SapSap gave out more than $10,000 worth of food to veterans and those in need.

