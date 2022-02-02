Mount Pleasant restaurant owner hopes to heal the trauma of war with food

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. — A restaurant owner in Mount Pleasant wants to heal the traumas of war with food.

Chef Alex Hanesakda serves Southeast Asian style food out of his restaurant SapSap on 2343 Mead Street. SapSap means "delicious-delicious" in Lao. Hanesakda says the restaurant is driven by the refugee experience — he was born in a refugee camp in Thailand after the Vietnam war forced his parents to flee their home in Laos.

Egg rolls are bringing together a refugee family and homeless veterans in Racine County. Tune into @tmj4 at 10pm for the story! pic.twitter.com/vG9WuxB8N2 — Sarah McGrew (@sarahrosemcgrew) February 2, 2022

Hanesakda says his father struggled with PTSD from the war. But, he says his family always put their heart and soul into preparing food for anyone who was hungry. Now, he says those values have inspired him to continue working to connect people through food. It's part of how PengPeng, SapSap's free meals initiative, was born.

Peng is a Lao word that means "to lovingly care for." In 2021, SapSap distributed more than $10,000 worth of food to veterans and hungry people in the Mount Pleasant community.

Hanesakda is seeking donations via GoFundMe to help pay for those free meals. You can donate by following this link.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip