Mount Pleasant police warn of imposter WE Energies workers after burglary

MOUNT PLEASANT — Mount Pleasant police say they're investigating a burglary carried out by men who posed as WE Energies workers.

They say on October 6 just before 8 p.m., police responded to the 3200 block of South Green Bay Road in reference to a reported burglary.

The victims, an older couple, said men arrived at their residence in an older white pick-up truck, posing as WE Energies workers.

The suspects were wearing work clothes and had COVID-type masks on. The men said they were there to check the trees interference with power lines. The men used the tactic to get the couple into the backyard.

The couple asked the men where their ID badges were showing face and employment. The men said they were subcontractors with Asplundh. While the couple was in the backyard with one of the men, the other was going through their property and stole $400 cash.

WE Energies said none of their employees or subcontractors were in the area at the time of the burglary.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department wanted to make sure the public was aware of the incident, as it poses a safety concern for residents.

They say not to let anyone into your home who claims to be from a business without proper identification. If there are any suspicions, residents should reach out to the business the persons claim to be associated with or contact the police.

WE Energies employees wear visible ID badges per their policy.

The incident is still under investigation by the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

