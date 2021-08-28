Mount Pleasant Police investigating homicide

MOUNT PLEASANT — The Mount Pleasant Police Department is investigating a homicide after a shooting on August 28.

Police were called to the 2200 block of Durant Avenue just after 2:30 p.m. on Saturday after a report of someone being shot. Witnesses told police that the person who was shot was still lying on the ground.

Upon arrival, officers immediately attempted live-saving measures but they were ultimately unsuccessful as the victim succumbed to his injuries. The suspect was on-scene and was taken into custody.

Police confirmed that this was an isolated event and there was no threat to the community as a result.

This incident remains an Active Investigation and as further information is gathered, an updated press release will be sent out. The victim’s name and identity will also be withheld until the proper notification process can be achieved.

