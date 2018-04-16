Mount Pleasant man arrested after stabbing 65-year-old at a South Milwaukee apartment complex

The suspect knew his victim

A 28-year-old man from Mount Pleasant was arrested after allegedly stabbing a 65-year-old at a South Milwaukee apartment complex on South Chicago Avenue Sunday night.

According to the South Milwaukee Police Department, the victim was rushed to Froedtert Hospital for treatment. The suspect was arrested at the scene and taken to the Milwaukee County Jail. 

The suspect and victim knew each other. Because of this, police say they are not seeking any other suspects. 

