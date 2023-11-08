Mount Mary University students embrace authenticity at Voice of Leadership event

MILWUAKEE — Mount Mary University held its annual Voices of Leadership event Wednesday morning. Students and leaders in business and education were able to discuss success through authenticity.

It was the perfect theme for Chantel Gates, an Undergraduate Student at Mount Mary University, who said she’s still trying to find her way in this world.

“It may be hard to express your identity and yourself especially when no one knows anything about you,” said Gates.

It’s a feeling Gates said many other students shared which is why so many were able to relate and participate with a theme centered around “Embracing Authenticity.”

“Our keynote speaker April Hansen will be really talking about how you can really embrace authenticity to help with your leadership journey,” said Amy LaMacchia, Senior Director of Advancement.

April Hansen is a TEDx speaker, a national expert in employee engagement and hypergrowth leadership.

The "Embracing Authenticity" theme is something LaMacchia said students have been working with over the last two semesters.

“There are I think about 10 classes that have participated in it and we have some great projects that are on display as well,” said LaMacchia.

Several projects were highlighted and discussed as guests filed in. Gates took the time to network and shared how learning more about her Afro-Panamanian American heritage has helped to form the new foundation of her most authentic self.

“I went a study abroad to Panama this past summer and I’ve been exploring my identity and being authentic to myself, with incorporating my heritage and understanding more and not trying to ignore it any longer,” said Gates.

Gates said she hopes everyone can find ways to explore who they truly are and find their own way too.

“It’s trying to be authentic in your workplace and everyday life so you’re not feeling like I need to assimilate to someone else’s ideals or standards about how I should be acting because that’s not authentic to me,” said Gates.

