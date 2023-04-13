Motorcyclist killed after colliding with driver in Jefferson County

SULLIVAN, Wis. — A motorcyclist was killed after colliding with another driver in Jefferson County on Wednesday.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on STH 106 at Mehring Road in Sullivan around 6:25 p.m.

A preliminary investigation reveals a driver was heading north on Mehring and came to the stop sign at STH 106. The driver then pulled out to go westbound. A motorcyclist traveling east on STH 106 collided with the driver as it pulled out.

The driver of the vehicle suffered minor injuries. The driver of the motorcycle sustained critical injuries and later died at the scene of the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.

