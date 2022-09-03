Watch Now
Motorcyclist dead, driver flighted to hospital after Caledonia crash

CALEDONIA, Wis. — A woman died and another person was injured after a crash in Caledonia on Friday.

Caledonia police say it happened around 7 p.m. at the intersection of 6 Mile Road and Douglas Avenue on Highway 32.

A motorcycle with two occupants was traveling eastbound on 6 Mile and failed to stop at a red light. A car traveling northbound hit the motorcycle, ejecting the two occupants.

A female passenger on the motorcycle died at the scene. The male driver was airlifted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the car was not injured.

