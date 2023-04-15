Motorcyclist dead after crash with payloader in Dodge County

HUBBARD, Wis. — A motorcyclist died after a crash involving a payloader in Dodge County on Friday.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 33 near Noble Road in Hubbard around 6:15 p.m.

A payloader, driven by a 74-year-old Horicon man, pulled out from a driveway into the path of a motorcycle. The sheriff's office says the motorcyclist struck the payloader, traveled into a ditch, and was ejected from the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, a 58-year-old Beaver Dam man, died at the scene despite lifesaving efforts. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The payloader driver was uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation.

