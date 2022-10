MILWAUKEE — A 38-year-old man is dead after a crash near Villard and Teutonia in Milwaukee on Friday.

Milwaukee police say a motorcyclist was traveling on Teutonia around 1 p.m. when it collided with a driver who made a right left on Teutonia.

The motorcyclist died. A 19-year-old female driver was arrested.

Police say criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

