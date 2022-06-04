Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after crashing into car, pole in Richfield

RICHFIELD, Wis. — A motorcyclist was airlifted to a hospital after crashing into a car and pole in Richfield Friday evening.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash in front of the Piggly Wiggly grocery store, 1234 Hwy 175, shortly before 8 p.m.

Officials say the initial caller reported a motorcycle had struck a pole in the road. Upon arrival, deputies and Richfield Fire and Rescue discovered a car was southbound on STH 175, indicated a left turn and proceeded to turn into the main entrance to the store. A motorcycle was traveling behind the car and attempted to pass the car to the left at the same time the car was making a turn.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 56-year-old Richfield man, struck the car, lost control, struck a pole and was ejected from his motorcycle, officials say. The driver of the motorcycle was wearing a helmet.

Due to the man's injuries, Flight for Life was requested and the man was transported.

