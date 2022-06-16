Watch
Motorcycle crash prompts full freeway closure on I-43; traffic diverting off at Loomis

Posted at 8:06 PM, Jun 15, 2022
MILWAUKEE — A motorcycle crash prompted a full freeway closure on I-43 eastbound on Wednesday.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO), all traffic is being diverted off at Loomis Road.

MCSO and other first responders are tending to a single-vehicle motorycle crash that happened near the location after 7 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

