Motorcycle crash prompts full freeway closure on I-43; traffic diverting off at Loomis

MILWAUKEE — A motorcycle crash prompted a full freeway closure on I-43 eastbound on Wednesday.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO), all traffic is being diverted off at Loomis Road.

MCSO and other first responders are tending to a single-vehicle motorycle crash that happened near the location after 7 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

TRAFFIC ALERT: A full freeway closure is underway on eastbound I-43, with all traffic being diverted off at Loomis Road, as MCSO and other first responders tend to a single-vehicle motorcycle crash that occurred near that location shortly after 7pm. Updates to come. — Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (@MilwCoSheriff) June 16, 2022

