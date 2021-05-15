Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Motley Crue pushes back Milwaukee concert to 2022

items.[0].image.alt
Vianney Le Caer/Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP
Members of the rock band Motley Crue, from left, Vince Neil, Nikki Sixx, Tommy Lee and Mick Mars pose for photographers after a press conference in London, Tuesday, June 9, 2015. The band announced their European dates for their last ever tour. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Motley Crue
Posted at 8:17 PM, May 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-14 21:17:49-04

MILWAUKEE — Sorry Motley Crue fans, looks like you will have to wait another year to see the band.

The glam band was set to play at American Family Field on Aug. 28. That date had already been pushed back from 2019, due to the coronavirus.

The Milwaukee show is now scheduled for Sunday, July 17, 2022.

The band says tickets for the Am Fam Field concert will be honored for the 2022 show.

The band said in a statement Friday:

"To all our loyal fans, we wanted to let you know that we learned today that the tour is getting moved to 2022. This is the only way to ensure that we can play ALL of the dates for ALL of you who have purchased tickets. We appreciate you hanging in there and can’t wait to get back on stage and bring The Stadium Tour to all of our fans. It is going to be one for the history books! "

Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts are touring with Motley Crue, with stops across the country.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

milwaukee tonight

Watch "Milwaukee Tonight" weekdays at 6:30 p.m. on TMJ4