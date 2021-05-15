Motley Crue pushes back Milwaukee concert to 2022

MILWAUKEE — Sorry Motley Crue fans, looks like you will have to wait another year to see the band.

The glam band was set to play at American Family Field on Aug. 28. That date had already been pushed back from 2019, due to the coronavirus.

The Milwaukee show is now scheduled for Sunday, July 17, 2022.

The band says tickets for the Am Fam Field concert will be honored for the 2022 show.

The band said in a statement Friday:

"To all our loyal fans, we wanted to let you know that we learned today that the tour is getting moved to 2022. This is the only way to ensure that we can play ALL of the dates for ALL of you who have purchased tickets. We appreciate you hanging in there and can’t wait to get back on stage and bring The Stadium Tour to all of our fans. It is going to be one for the history books! "

Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts are touring with Motley Crue, with stops across the country.

