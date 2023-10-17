Watch Now
Mothers who lost sons to gun violence speak out

Five women from different walks of life sit down in one room to share the story of how they are each connected. These women are mothers who all lost sons to gun violence.
'It hurts': Five mothers of gun violence share their journeys
Posted at 5:06 AM, Oct 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-17 06:06:20-04

MILWAUKEE — Five women from different walks of life sit down in one room to share the story of how they are each connected.

These women are mothers who all lost sons to gun violence. TMJ4's Symone Woolridge reports.

That was just a few minutes of our 2-and-a-half-hour conversation. And nothing was off the table. We talked about everything from how they feel about the person responsible for their sons' death -- mistakes they say they've made as a parent -- and the work they're doing now in the community following their losses.

