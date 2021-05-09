Mother's who lost children to violence meet for seventh annual brunch

MILWAUKEE — On this Mother's Day, many celebrate the moms in their lives, but others are thinking about the person they love missing the occasion.

Saturday night on 31st and West Michigan Street, a mother lost her three-year-old son to a gunshot and today is not celebrating but grieving.

Sadly, she is not the only mom going through this tragedy.

The Spread Love Initiative hosted it’s Annual Mother’s Day Brunch honoring mothers who lost children to violence or unforeseen circumstances.

Laporche Kimber lost her son to gun violence two years ago and after hearing about the tragic death of the three-year-old said more needs to be done.

"We have to figure out how do we put a dent in all of this violence that is going on. Us mothers we are hurting when we lose our children," Kimber said. "They are our new generation, and we want to see them live and we want to see them prosper in life."

For the past two years she said it the journey has been tough but leaning on others has been instrumental for her healing process.

"It means a lot to stand here and be with the mothers today because I know their pain," Kimber said.

She added that no family ever wants to go through this journey, but wants mothers to know, you're never alone.

"There's someone out there that has experienced what you've experienced, and we are willing to come together and help you along your journey," Kimber said.

Vera Jones who was also in attendance lost her nephew to gun violence too and said having a support system of women who have also gone through this tragedy is amazing.

Jones said she wants all mothers to remember one thing today and everyday.

"Hold on, hold on, trust god, let him be your comforter," Jones smiled. "You will get through it."

