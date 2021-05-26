Mothers accusing Racine school district of discrimination after closure of schools

RACINE — Two moms are suing the Racine Unified School District over summer school.

The lawsuit accuses the district of discriminating against poor families and students of color by closing two majority Black and Hispanic schools and failing to provide bus service for families.

Mothers Miketra Larry and Brittany McKenney argue in the lawsuit their children will “suffer additional lost learning and are suffering emotional distress” due to the district’s alleged actions.

“RUSD is intentionally denying Plaintiffs equal educational opportunities to economically disadvantaged students of color by closing their schools during the summer 2021, refusing to provide bus services most need to get to the three K-8 grade schools that are open during the summer 2021, and failing to offer a sufficient number of seats in after school academic enrichment activities,” according to the suit.

The school district says it is offering free shuttle service to summer school for the first time, as well as free extended learning programs after school. A spokesperson also said in a statement they're working with community groups to find ways to break down barriers for students to attend summer school.

“We are happy to announce today that we will be offering shuttle bus service to summer school for the very first time,” said Chief Academic Officer Rosalie Daca in the statement Tuesday. “Shuttle buses will be available from four school sites across the District – Julian Thomas and Knapp Community Schools as well as Janes and West Ridge Elementary Schools.”

The Plaintiffs demand the school district open for summer school classes and after-school academic enrichment activities for the Julian Thomas and Knapp elementary schools during the summer of 2021, as well as pay various damages.

