Mother with ALS granted final wish to visit Mitchell Park Domes with daughter and sisters

MILWAUKEE — Mary Heese, 58, has been battling ALS for two years. She has lost her ability to move on her own, and speaking is becoming more difficult.

With the help of Vitas Healthcare, Heese had her “last wish” granted - to spend a day at The Mitchell Park Domes with her daughter and sisters Thursday.

“I’m so thankful for this,” Heese said. “To be surrounded by the beauty of nature, and these wonderful plants is so calming for me. I could just be left here. It brings me peace.”

“She has been a warrior through all of this,” said Jessica Batterman, Heese’s only child. “I just try to follow her lead and do whatever I can to help bring her joy. I wouldn’t wish ALS on anybody. It is an unforgiving disease.”

“My daughter is the best thing I’ve ever done,” Heese said. “Having her was the best thing that happened to me. I’m not afraid to die. I have a strong faith. God is with me every step of the way. Every day is a gift. Every day is a good day. Sometimes, you must dig hard to find what makes it good, but there’s always something. Even if it’s just a flower, blue sky, and sunshine."

Two of Heese’s sisters were also there to experience the domes with her. They’ll cherish this memory.

“It means everything to us,” said Claudia Brown. “It’s so nice to get her outside. She has always loved plants and flowers.”

“The dreams that I usually have are of me dancing and running in a grocery store,” said Heese. “Now, maybe they’ll be me running and dancing in the domes!”

