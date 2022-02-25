Mother pleads no contest in drowning death of baby

Watch
Posted at 11:04 AM, Feb 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-25 12:04:25-05

ALGOMA — A woman who left her baby alone in a bathtub before the 7-month-old drowned has been convicted in Kewaunee County of neglecting a child resulting in death.

Twenty-four-year-old Cheyanne Wierichs entered a no-contest plea to the charge Thursday and two other drug counts were dropped.

According to a criminal complaint, Wierichs said her son found the baby drowning in the tub at an Algoma residence Feb. 9, 2021.

The complaint says Wierichs “admitted to watching YouTube while the children bathed for several minutes.” Sentencing is May 18.

