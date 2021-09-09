Mother of young boy beaten to death shares emotional message on eve of his funeral

The mother of a Milwaukee boy who was horrifically beaten to death is speaking out.

“I don’t want my son’s death to be in vain,” Nakeda Martina said. “I will make sure this doesn’t happen to any other child. I will never get over this. I’m going to miss Andre’s hugs, and him telling me I’m beautiful. I'm going to miss his smile, and how animated he was, and how he loved to make me and his brothers and sister laugh.”

Nakeda Martina’s own father, Andrez Martina, 53, faces life in prison for the death of her son, Andre Smith, 12.

It is hard to read the gruesome criminal complaint in which investigators detail Smith's death, at the hands of Andrez Martina nearly two weeks ago at a home on North 46th Street, near Glendale Avenue.

Smith’s younger brother, Anton, who is just 8-years-old, was also injured and witnessed the violence.

Andrez Martina is charged with intentional homicide and child abuse. Online court records show he was convicted of first-degree reckless homicide in Milwaukee County back in 1990. We’re told he recently moved back to Milwaukee.

Nakeda Martina’s mother was legal guardian of Andre and Anton. Nakeda says she was fighting to change that, and regain custody of her sons.

“I begged my mom and dad to stay away from my kids,” Martina said. “My dad hurt me a lot. I never got over it. I didn't want to give him another chance. It will never be enough that he’s sitting in jail, apparently on suicide watch. It’s never enough. My baby died a very painful death and his baby brother saw the whole thing.”

TMJ4 News has asked Child Protective Services to provide all information and documentation when it comes to custody decisions tied to this case, and any previous reports of abuse. We are still waiting for that information.

Friday morning, friends and family will gather to say a final goodbye to Smith. A funeral for the 12-year-old will start at 11:30 a.m. at Solomon’s Temple on West Center Street. A visitation starts at 10:30 a.m.

