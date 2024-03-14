Mother of Elijah Vue and her partner appear in court again, 24 days after Amber Alert

The mother of three-year-old Elijah Vue and her partner both appeared in court Thursday.

Elijah has been missing for 24 days. He was reported missing from his Two Rivers home February 20th.

Katrina Baur withdrew a motion to dismiss one of the counts against her. She also waived her preliminary hearing. The judge overseeing the case ruled that there was enough probable cause to charge Baur with a felony. She's currently facing one felony count of party-to-a-crime child neglect and two misdemeanor counts of resisting or obstructing an officer.

Jesse Vang still has not been assigned an attorney, so his hearing was postponed. Vang also asked to exercise his rights to due process, an attorney and a speedy trial — a judge said that request would need to be made in writing.

Both Baur and Vang are due back in court Thursday, March 21st.



It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip