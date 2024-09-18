Mother of 3-year-old Elijah Vue makes statement after police confirm his death

We're hearing from the mother of 3-year-old Elijah Vue for the first time since Two Rivers police confirmed his death last week.

Elijah had been missing since February. His remains were found by a hunter in the woods near a Girl Scout camp.

In a statement, the attorney for Katrina Baur says she is "devastated by the most recent news, identifying the remains found as Elijah. She had continued to have hope that her little boy would be found alive. At this time, she is mourning the loss of her son."

Baur and her boyfriend, Jesse Vang, are both still in jail, charged with felony child neglect. Vang told police he took a nap and the boy must have wandered off.

