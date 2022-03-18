Mother charged in 2009 death of newborn, found in garbage bag in Dodge Co.

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. — Dodge County authorities announced Friday they have charged a Milwaukee woman in the 2009 death of her newborn baby, who was found dead in a garbage bag in the town of Theresa.

The Dodge County sheriff, medical examiner and district attorney held a joint press conference to announce Karen Luttinen of Milwaukee has been charged with concealing the death of a child - issue of a woman. If she is found guilty, she could be fined as much as $10,000 and sentenced to 3.5 years in prison: 1.5 years of initial confinement and 2 years of supervision.

On April 29, 2009 deputies responded to Lone Road in the town of Theresa and confirmed a newborn had been found dead in a garbage bag. Authorities tried but were not able to identify family members of the baby at the time. The child was laid to rest in Dodge County, and the case was titled "Baby Theresa" after the town.

The medical examiner's office later concluded that the child had not been killed, instead describing the death as "fetal demise," indicating the child may have died before or during birth.

In 2014, authorities filed a charge against the then unknown mother's DNA, in order to prevent the six year statue of limitations - allowing prosecutions years later.

In 2021 the mother was identified as Karen Luttinen.

Luttinen made her initial appearance in Dodge County Court on Friday and made her $2,500 bail.

"The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the Dodge County Medical Examiner still mourn the death of Baby Theresa, but we are thankful that resolution has taken place. While this certainly has been a shocking discovery for us all, especially to the family of Baby Theresa, closure can now begin for all those touched," according to a statement from the sheriff's office.

