Mother and three young kids escape Milwaukee housefire, losing everything

MILWAUKEE — A southside family was able to escape a destructive house fire that swept through three homes along 20th and Grant. The family is now asking for the community's help.

The victim, Brittany Rozewicz, shared that her home was declared a total loss after the blaze ripped through on June 26.

"Nothing made it. Nothing was salvageable. It's gone, the whole house is gone," said Rozewicz.

TMJ4 cameras captured fire crews at the home putting out the flames as residents looked on in disbelief.

Rozewicz and her three young kids were asleep inside the home moments before the fire broke out.

"When I woke up my whole bedroom window was on fire."

Her children, ages seven, three and the youngest only nine months, were also asleep when she noticed the fire.

"I grabbed my baby out of his crib, I ran downstairs, my other two sons were sleeping in the front room, I woke them up as fast as I could and got them down the block to my mother's house."

Thankfully everyone was safe, including their dog Buddy who was rescued by a firefighter.

The flames spread quickly to two neighboring homes. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Rozewicz said the process is painful, but not as bad as it easily could have been.

"It was a family house, so I mean I have so many sentimental memories. I grew up in this house. I always resort back to the fact that it could have been worse. I'm just thankful that my babies are okay."

A GoFundMe has been created to help the family get back on their feet. To donate, click on this link.

