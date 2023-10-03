Mother and 4-year-old child kidnapped at knifepoint, forced to take money out at banks in Neenah

NEENAH, Wis. — A mother and her child were kidnapped at knifepoint and driven by the suspect to banks and forced to take money out for him in Neenah on Monday.

According to the Grand Chute Police Department, a 31-year-old Neenah woman and her 4-year-old child were approached by a 51-year-old man while in a parking lot in the 4300 block of W. Wisconsin Ave. as they were getting into their car around 7:30 p.m.

Police say the man threatened the woman with a knife and took her keys. With the woman and her child inside the vehicle, the man drove to area banks and forced the woman to take out money for him.

The woman and her child were able to get out of the car in Neenah and report the incident to the Neenah Police Department. The woman and child were treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle and suspect were later located and the suspect was taken into custody. He is being held at the Outagamie County Jail on charges of kidnapping, carjacking, robbery, and felony bail jumping.

Police say they are still seeking another involved vehicle, a black four-door sedan. Anyone with information should contact the Grand Chute Police Department at 920-832-1575 or by texting "GCPD" and your tip to 847411.

