Mother, 3 children displaced after Racine house fire

RACINE, Wis. — The Red Cross is helping a mother and her three daughters after losing their home to a house fire in Racine on Monday.

The Race Fire Department responded to a single-story single-family home around 8:45 a.m. Nobody was home when the first crews arrived.

22 firefighters battled the fire for over an hour until it was brought under control. The home is a total loss due to heavy fire damage.

The tenant got her three daughters, aged 13, 10, and 8, to school and then left the home for work about 30 minutes before the fire was discovered by a passerby.

No injuries were reported. However, the family dog was rescued but later died at the scene.

The damage estimate for the structure and its contents is nearly $84,000.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

