Most school districts meet, exceed educational expectations

Posted at 3:14 PM, Nov 16, 2021
MADISON, Wis. — The latest report card from the state Department of Public Instruction shows students in about 95% of Wisconsin school districts met, exceeded or significantly exceeded expectations last year, despite the challenging conditions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Across Wisconsin, 399 of the 421 public school districts were rated at three stars or higher on the report card’s five-star scale.

DPI scores districts and schools in four priority areas; including student achievement, academic growth, target group outcomes and students prepared for post-secondary education.

The latter is determined by metrics including graduation and attendance rates.

