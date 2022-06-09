Most recent IndyCar winner, points leader Will Power to come to Road America

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. — TMJ4 News recently caught up with Will Power, the most recent IndyCar winner and points leader. Power will come into Sunday's race at Road America on a roll.

"Definitely redemption after last year," IndyCar Detroit Grand Prix on Belle Isle winner Power says. "I was so determined to get to go in that fountain."

Power's 2022 season might be the best in 18 years of Open Wheel racing.

"It definitely ranks up there," Power says. "I finished in the top four in every race except the 500, just firing on all cylinders."

And the momentum could carry over to Road America this Sunday.

"I really enjoy those old school tracks," Power says. "You get a lot of people with RV's and camping. You usually get a really big crowd. There's a lot of history there with IndyCar. So, it's a great place to race. Really cool to win there. I got to win there I think once. Looking forward to it."

Power was somewhat critical of the 2019 race at Road America when Josef Newgarden dominated. But those concerns are now gone.

"It is the most competitive it's ever been in the history of this sport," Power says. "It's the most competitive Open Wheel series in the world. Probably the most competitive series in the world. Different winner every week. Different pole sitter every week. Different championship leader every week. I mean, you can't predict who is gonna win what. There's no series like it."

Power won at the four-mile road course in Elkhart Lake in 2016. Defending series champ Alex Palou won last year's race.

